Wipro, Databricks expand partnership to help firms scale enterprise AI

Wipro on Monday announced an expanded partnership with data and artificial intelligence (AI) company Databricks to help enterprises modernise their data infrastructure and speed up AI adoption.

As part of the collaboration, the IT services company has created a dedicated Databricks business practice to develop industry-specific AI solutions and accelerators.

The new business practice aims to help organisations move beyond fragmented data systems and isolated AI pilots to enterprise-wide AI deployments, the company said in a statement.

It will combine Databricks' capabilities in agentic AI, data modernisation, analytics and application development with Wipro Intelligence, the company's suite of AI platforms and solutions.

The practice will also use Databricks Genie, an AI assistant that enables business and technical users to interact with enterprise data using natural language. Wipro said it will leverage its agent-native delivery platform, WEGA, to help clients shift from legacy systems to AI-ready data architectures. "Our long-standing collaboration with Databricks reflects a shared commitment to help enterprises move from AI experimentation to measurable value," said Kanwar Singh, managing partner – Technology Services, Wipro Limited. "The business practice will bring together platform specialists, consulting expertise and industry teams to co-create solutions that accelerate data transformation and enterprise-wide AI adoption," he added.