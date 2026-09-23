400 Wipro trainees face over 5-yr wait for full-time roles after hiring

Wipro has allegedly delayed the permanent onboarding of at least 400 trainees who joined the company in 2022 through its Wipro Integrated Learning Program (WILP), with some now facing more than five years before they become full-time employees, according to a Livemint report.

The alleged delay comes as slower IT growth, AI-led changes and more cautious fresher hiring reshape workforce demand, following the aggressive post-Covid hiring phase.

WILP, launched in 1995, is Wipro’s flagship non-engineering campus hiring program, allowing participants to work full-time at Wipro while pursuing a fully sponsored M Tech degree from a prestigious institution. The programme typically runs for four years. Trainees work in areas such as coding, software development, and customer support while completing their M Tech. According to Livemint, these trainees receive a monthly stipend that rises from ₹15,000 in the first year to ₹23,000 by the fourth year and do not receive full-time employee benefits until they are converted into permanent employees.

The 2022 batch reportedly faced delays in starting its academic component. According to an executive cited by Livemint, the programme was originally expected to end in December this year, but the academic courses began only in June 2023 following procedural delays in 2022. As Wipro recruits trainees throughout the year, those who joined during the first three months of 2022 could spend more than five years in the programme before completing their academic requirements and moving into full-time roles, the report said. Some trainees then reportedly wrote to Wipro Executive Chairman Rishad Premji and Chief Executive Officer Srini Pallia, raising concerns over career progression and financial planning.

The company has since brought forward the permanent conversion date by a month to March 1, 2027, from April 1, according to a communication cited by Livemint. Wipro has also reportedly allowed the dissertation to begin immediately after the seventh semester as a one-off exemption for the batch. The report highlights another instance of deferred fresher onboarding at Wipro. Last month, more than 200 entry-level candidates were awaiting onboarding through the company's Elite hiring programme, which covers campus and off-campus recruitment. This prompted the Nascent Information Technology Employees Senate (NITES) to write a letter the labour and employment ministry urging it to look into the matter.