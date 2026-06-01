Wipro raises stake in insurance tech firm Aggne to 80% for $28.5 million

Wipro has raised its stake in Aggne, a technology services and consulting company serving the property and casualty (P&C) insurance sector, to 80 per cent for $28.5 million in cash.

The additional stake purchase in Aggne will further strengthen Wipro's competitive advantage in the insurance sector, particularly in driving AI- and IP-led transformations, India's fourth-largest IT services company said on Monday.

Wipro previously held a 60 per cent stake in the company through an investment made in 2024.

Aggne's services include IP-led consulting, implementation and managed services, and it has a full suite of cloud-based, low-code products that enable P&C insurers to fast-track product development and drive innovation.