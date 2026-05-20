Wipro's long wait for a turnaround continues after more than a decade

Large deals have been Pallia’s primary focus as he tries to boost revenue and turn around the company. In the last financial year, Wipro’s large deal bookings stood at $7.8 billion, up 45.4 per cent from the same period a year earlier and from $4.6 billion just two years ago. Large deal bookings are identified as those having a total contract value (TCV) of $30 million and above. At Wipro, these also include seven mega-deals worth more than $500 million each.