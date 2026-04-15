Wipro to acquire select Alpha Net customer contracts for up to $70.8 mn

IT services company Wipro will acquire select customer contracts of Alpha Net Consulting at a purchase consideration of up to $70.8 million, according to a regulatory filing on Wednesday.

The business acquisition will enable Wipro's access to certain key clientele, their customer contracts as well as the related workforce, augmenting its existing AI-powered, and consulting-led application services capabilities, and fuelling new growth opportunities.

"Wipro Limited, through its subsidiaries, signed a definitive agreement on April 14, 2026 to acquire select customer contracts of Alpha Net Consulting LLC and its subsidiaries," the BSE filing said.

The deal involves cash purchase consideration of up to $70.8 million, subject to closing adjustments. This includes a deferred consideration in the form of earnout, payable subject to achievement of certain performance metrics and conditions.