Wockhardt eyes $1.5 bn peak sales from Zaynich, targets US launch by yr-end

The company reported profit before tax of ₹238 crore for FY26 compared with a loss of ₹16 crore in the previous year. Revenue rose 11 per cent year-on-year to ₹3,373 crore, while Ebitda increased 51 per cent to ₹630 crore.

Khorakiwala said the company currently has sufficient liquidity to support both the commercial launch of Zaynich and further development of its antibiotic pipeline. "At the moment, we do not see liquidity as an issue. We believe we have adequate liquidity to take forward this programme for the next two years," he said.