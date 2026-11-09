WTi Cabs targets ₹5K-7K cr annual revenue in 5 years: CEO Ashok Vashist

Wise Travel India (WTI), which operates under the WTi Cabs brand, is targeting a revenue of ₹5,000-7,000 crore over the next five years, with international operations expected to contribute around ₹1,000 crore to the total, its founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Ashok Vashist told Business Standard in an interview.

The company's consolidated revenue for financial year 2025-26 (FY26) stood at ₹826.5 crore, up 50.7 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y), while profit after tax (PAT) rose 26.2 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹29.5 crore. The revenue growth was supported by an expansion in its owned and outsourced fleet, deeper presence in smaller cities, and the scaling up of its UAE operations. Its Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation) grew 74.2 per cent, faster than revenue.

“We'll go city by city, country by country, understand how the modelling has to be done, what has to be the business model in a particular city and then we'll move on,” he noted.

“We are looking at some of the Middle East and Southeast Asian countries, some of the European countries where we have a lot of influx of our own people, expats. We'll start with that and then possibly move to some other parts,” he noted.

WTI's international operations are currently centred on Dubai, where it has around 600 self-drive cars and 30 limousines. The company acquired a limousine business in February 2026. It is now looking to expand into other markets, with London among its next destinations.

The expansion of its owned fleet, meanwhile, has also led to a sharp rise in borrowings in the last few years. WTI's consolidated borrowings increased from around ₹26.4 crore in FY23 to ₹147.2 crore in FY26. Vashist said the company was investing in vehicles where it had better visibility of future revenue, including cars deployed under its FleetPro business for Uber.

The company currently manages a portfolio of around 18,000 vehicles across India and Dubai, of which approximately 3,100 are owned and the rest are sourced from fleet partners. It wants to increase its owned fleet to 12,000-15,000 vehicles by 2029 and its total vehicle portfolio to around 60,000, he informed.

“Uber has given you a complete assurance of the revenues for the lifetime of the car. The caveat is that the car has to be owned by you. All these years we were doing business which was more aggregated, and we were ensuring SLAs (service level agreements), training, etc.,” he noted.

Vashist said WTI expected to close FY27 with a revenue of ₹1,100-1,200 crore. He said the company would continue investing in vehicles but would be careful about the customers and contracts it took on to avoid the risk of loans turning into non-performing assets (NPAs).