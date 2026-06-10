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WWI partners invideo to launch AI lab as demand grows for AI-trained talent

The collaboration aims to equip filmmaking students with practical AI skills as the media and entertainment industry increasingly adopts artificial intelligence tools

filmmaking | Image: pexels
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Representative Image | Image: pexels
Shilpa Rangarajan Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 10 2026 | 7:49 PM IST
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invideo Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer Sanket Shah said filmmaking students need greater exposure to artificial intelligence (AI) tools at the inauguration of Whistling Woods International's AI lab, which it opened in collaboration with the AI-powered video creation platform on Wednesday.
 
“All these (filmmaking) students need to have AI flight (training) hours,” Shah said in an interview with Business Standard. “When the students go into the industry, people are going to use AI for many things. The most important thing is to have AI flight hours. No one is able to find talent that has AI flight (training) hours today.”
 
Shah added that students trained in AI-enabled filmmaking would find jobs more easily and at significantly higher pay levels because of the shortage of talent skilled in both filmmaking and AI.
 
The Subhash Ghai-founded institute has no commercial partnership with invideo, Shah said. When asked about the financial aspect of the collaboration, Shah said, “I think at this point in time, it’s just love. There is no commercial partnership.”
 
When asked about the metrics to measure student outcomes, Chaitanya Chinchlikar, Vice-President, Chief Technology Officer and Emerging Media Head, Whistling Woods International, said, “There is going to be a process assessment and a decision-making assessment.”
 
When asked about user data collection from WWI students, Shah said the company would not collect data.
 
Chinchlikar also said, “There are six broad categories of ethical risks in AI. We have an in-house doctrine for risk assessment for AI in all these six categories. We have an internal AI team that looks at all of these and puts in guidelines to make sure that we are mitigating all those risks.”
 
“We are on the standard AI stack,” said Chinchlikar at a press conference when asked about installing graphics processing units (GPUs). “As a media and entertainment industry on the applied side, we will work with models, agents and maybe, when we start to do a lot of R&D, which we already are, we may get into models as well. We are not going below that stack because that’s not our expertise, that’s not what we do.”
 
Whistling Woods International Founder Subhash Ghai said, “I see the intervention of human beings really becoming minimalistic as we move forward.”
 
When asked whether AI could replace traditional storytelling, Ghai said, “Never. I don't think so.”

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Topics :Artificial intelligenceonline videomedia

First Published: Jun 10 2026 | 7:49 PM IST

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