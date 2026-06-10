WWI partners invideo to launch AI lab as demand grows for AI-trained talent

Chinchlikar also said, “There are six broad categories of ethical risks in AI. We have an in-house doctrine for risk assessment for AI in all these six categories. We have an internal AI team that looks at all of these and puts in guidelines to make sure that we are mitigating all those risks.”

“We are on the standard AI stack,” said Chinchlikar at a press conference when asked about installing graphics processing units (GPUs). “As a media and entertainment industry on the applied side, we will work with models, agents and maybe, when we start to do a lot of R&D, which we already are, we may get into models as well. We are not going below that stack because that’s not our expertise, that’s not what we do.”