Yamaha rides into 200 cc segment with new YZF-R2, priced at ₹2.30 lakh

India Yamaha Motor (IYM) on Thursday announced the launch of the much-awaited YZF-R2 in India, strengthening its iconic R-series portfolio. The company sees India as a global hub for Yamaha in engineering, manufacturing, and exports, a top company official said.

This is Yamaha's first product in the 200 cc segment in India, and deliveries will start by mid-September. The all-new, global-first YZF-R2 is priced from ₹2,30,500 (ex-showroom, Delhi). The YZF-R2 underscores Yamaha's commitment to expanding its premium motorcycle line-up and offering products that cater to the evolving aspirations of Indian riders, the company said.

The new lightweight sportbike will be positioned above the YZF-R15 with a newly developed 204 cc liquid-cooled four-stroke engine. The new powertrain produces a segment-leading 26.5 PS of power and 19.1 Nm of peak torque, offering strong acceleration, smooth power delivery, and an exhilarating high-revving character. At its core is a finger-follower rocker-arm valvetrain with diamond-like carbon (DLC) coating, a technology derived from Yamaha's flagship R1. The company had already started pre-bookings earlier this month for ₹10,000.

"The YZF-R2 is not an entry into a new segment; it is a motorcycle created for riders who are committed to the spirit of Yamaha R-series," said Hajime Aota, chairman, Yamaha Motor India Group. "In the first half of 2026, Yamaha registered a robust growth of over 41 per cent year on year in India. To sustain this success going forward and during the festive season, we have expanded our presence nationwide, while keeping our local research and development (R&D), and manufacturing capability in Chennai," he said. The motorcycle community in India was eagerly looking forward to the launch, expecting the new product to emulate the success of the R15, which is still seen by many as the ideal beginner sports bike, especially in the affordable two-wheeler segment.

"India is no longer a domestic powerhouse. India is emerging as a worldwide global hub for Yamaha in engineering, manufacturing, and on top of that, exporting high-quality motorcycles designed for the world stage," he said. "We are laying the solid foundation in electric mobility. Our scooter is a benchmark premium product that sets new standards in performance and style," he added. The new launch also came against the backdrop of disappointment among Yamaha loyalists after the much-loved YZF R3, its 321 cc sports offering (albeit an older version), became unavailable in India earlier this year. "The launch of the YZF-R2 marks a significant milestone in Yamaha's long-term growth strategy. Combining the authentic R-series DNA with lightweight performance and excellent fuel efficiency, it offers an exciting and accessible gateway to our supersport world. Inspired by the global R-Series flagship motorcycles and built on an all-new platform, the YZF-R2 reflects our confidence in India's engineering expertise and its growing role in Yamaha's global product strategy," he said.