YES Bank seeks SC review of ruling on ₹8,415 crore AT-1 bond write-down

YES Bank has filed a review petition before the Supreme Court seeking reconsideration of its October 15 judgment that set aside the bank’s write-down of Additional Tier-1 (AT-1) bonds worth ₹8,415 crore, according to an exchange filing on Friday.

The bank said it had approached the apex court under Article 137 of the Constitution of India, seeking a review of its judgment and order dated October 15, 2026, relating to the write-down of the bonds issued by the lender.

The development comes after the Supreme Court upheld the Bombay High Court’s January 2023 ruling that quashed YES Bank’s decision to write down the entire outstanding value of the AT-1 bonds in March 2020 as part of the bank’s reconstruction exercise.

The dispute concerns two issuances of AT-1 bonds — ₹3,000 crore carrying a coupon rate of 9.5 per cent, issued in December 2016, and ₹5,415 crore carrying a 9 per cent coupon, issued in October 2017. YES Bank had written down the instruments in March 2020 following the Reserve Bank of India’s reconstruction of the lender, which was grappling with mounting bad loans, governance concerns and a deterioration in its financial position. Axis Trustee Services, representing the bondholders, had approached the Bombay High Court in May 2020 against the write-down. The High Court ruled in favour of the bondholders in January 2023, a decision subsequently upheld by the Supreme Court on October 15 this year.