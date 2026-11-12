Zee Entertainment board approves ₹600 crore share buyback at ₹91 apiece

The board of Zee Entertainment Enterprises (Zee) on Thursday approved a proposal to buy back up to 65.93 million equity shares of the company at ₹91 per share, aggregating up to ₹600 crore, it said in a release.

It will implement the buyback through the tender offer route, and the shares proposed to be bought back represent 6.86 per cent of the total paid-up equity share capital of the company.

“The decision by the Board follows a comprehensive review of the company's financial strength, free cash flow and business outlook, with a view to enrich the value-creation journey for all stakeholders. The Board unanimously arrived at the proposal for buy-back of equity shares after a thorough deliberation of other key routes and the feedback shared by investors and shareholders,” Zee said in its release.

The board also said that the promoters and members of the promoter group intend not to participate in the proposed buyback. In its stock exchange filing, Zee said that the board had fixed November 25 as the record date for determining the entitlement and names of equity shareholders eligible to participate in the buyback. The release added that the company's board recognised the buyback as an optimal approach to reward shareholders as well as reinstate confidence in the company’s fundamentals and roadmap for the future. R Gopalan, chairman of Zee, said in the release, “The board remains firmly committed to safeguarding the interests of all shareholders and ensuring that the Company's capital is deployed in a prudent and value-accretive manner. The decision to approve the buy-back of equity shares reflects our confidence in the company’s potential and fundamental strength to capitalise on the opportunities in the future.”

He added, “The board believes that the Company's intrinsic value is not appropriately reflected in its current market valuation, and the buy-back represents a prudent opportunity to reinforce confidence in the Company’s capabilities to generate long-term value for shareholders.” Gopalan also said that the board had conducted a detailed assessment of the company's financial position, growth plans and shareholder expectations. The management also presented to the board an approach being taken for the medium- to long-term growth of the company to strengthen its topline and bottomline. Zee’s release also stated that its board believes that higher levels of stakeholder trust and confidence will complement the company’s focus on further strengthening its core businesses, accelerating digital growth, leveraging technology-led innovations across platforms and unlocking newer monetisation avenues by tapping into high-potential segments.