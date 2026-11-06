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Zee Entertainment board to meet on November 12, may consider share buyback

Zee Entertainment's board will meet on November 12 to consider a share buyback, interim dividend and other steps to bolster investor confidence following a decline in its share price

Zee Entertainment Enterprises
Zee Entertainment's board will consider a share buyback, interim dividend and other measures at its November 12 meeting.
Sharleen Dsouza Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 06 2026 | 9:03 PM IST
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Zee Entertainment Enterprises' board of directors will meet on November 12 to examine and discuss the views and concerns expressed by investors regarding the recent decline in the market price of the company's equity shares and to consider appropriate measures to reinforce investor confidence and enhance long-term shareholder value.
 
“The board will also consider various measures in the interests of the company and its shareholders, including a proposal for buy-back of fully paid-up equity shares of the Company, payment of interim dividend or any other measure that will meet the objectives set forth herein above, in accordance with applicable laws,” it said in a stock exchange filing.
 
It added that the proposal was subject to the board's consideration and approval, and no decision had been made as of the date of the intimation.
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First Published: Nov 06 2026 | 9:03 PM IST

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