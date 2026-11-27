Zee Entertainment Enterprises will open its share buyback offer on December 1 and close it on December 7, according to a stock exchange filing by the company on Friday.

The company submitted its letter of offer and the tender forms for the proposed buyback to the stock exchanges.

Under the buyback, Zee Entertainment plans to buy back up to 65.93 million fully paid-up equity shares with a face value of ₹1 each. The total buyback size is capped at ₹600 crore. The buyback price is ₹91 per share, and the company's share price closed 1.5 per cent higher at ₹67.05 on Friday.