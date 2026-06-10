Zee Entertainment plans ₹2,300 crore fundraise to back expansion plans

Indian television broadcaster Zee Entertainment said on Wednesday it would raise 23 ​billion rupees ($241.43 million) to fund its ​strategic and business initiatives.

Here are some key ‌details:

• The company, which did not disclose a medium for the raise, said the board will deliberate further on options for raising funds

• The fundraise comes days after the broadcaster struck a deal with FIFA to broadcast the 2026 World Cup in India, ending uncertainty over the tournament's availability in one ‌of the last major markets where rights had remained unsold.

• The deal covers 39 FIFA events over eight years through 2034 and also includes the next World Cup in 2030. Financial terms were not disclosed.