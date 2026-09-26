Zee seeks action against Reliance-Disney's JioStar over copyright breach

India's Zee Entertainment has asked the Delhi High Court to initiate contempt proceedings against Reliance-Disney joint venture JioStar, alleging ​it continued to use copyrighted content despite a court ​injunction, a legal filing shows.

The filing, dated September 21, escalates an ongoing copyright ‌dispute between the companies. Zee alleges JioStar is guilty of "wilful disobedience" because it continued using Zee's music and songs in programmes broadcast on its platforms despite a court order barring such use.

JioStar, formed from the $8.5 billion merger of Reliance and Disney's Indian media assets in 2024, declined to comment. Zee did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The copyright case was heard on Friday. A source aware of the details of Friday's court hearing told Reuters the Delhi High Court asked JioStar for a response to Zee's latest allegations ‌and the case will be heard next in December. The lawsuit began in April when Zee sought $3 million in damages, citing 50 alleged copyright violations involving content from its music division. In May, the Delhi High Court ordered JioStar not to "use, publish, broadcast, stream, upload" any of Zee's licensed works. JioStar's lawyers have previously told the court the alleged infringements were "unintentional" and "purely residual in nature". The company said in May ​that it had removed a substantial volume of Zee content following the expiry of licensing agreements.