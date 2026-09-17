ZEE shareholders approve reappointment of five directors at annual meeting

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd shareholders reappointed five directors at the company’s annual general meeting (AGM) conducted on Thursday.

At the AGM, the shareholders approved the reappointment of Deepu Bansal, Uttam Prakash Agarwal, P V Ramana Murthy and Shishir Babubhai Desai as independent directors, and Saurav Adhikari as non-executive director with the requisite majority, it said in a statement.

“The strong support garnered from the shareholders, reaffirms their confidence in the Board's capabilities to further strengthen the Company’s governance standards, strategically guide the management team for the future and generate higher value for all stakeholders,” Zee said in a statement.

The release also said that the board members harbour expertise and knowledge across finance, technology, organisational development, risk management, governance, operations, strategy and business transformation, which will enable the company to enhance its positioning in a rapidly evolving entertainment landscape.

“Over the last financial year, the Board has taken significant efforts in line with the Company’s growth aspirations to build robust internal processes that enhance governance frameworks, refine oversight mechanisms, drive greater accountability and provide strategic guidance to the management team that enabled it to garner a higher share in the Attention Economy,” the release added. R Gopalan, chairman, Zee Entertainment Enterprises, said in the release, “On behalf of my fellow Board members, I would like to express immense gratitude to all the esteemed shareholders for reposing continued trust and confidence in our efforts to strengthen the Company’s foundation for the future.”

He added that each of the board members brings experience across domains, enabling ZEE to consistently deliver guidance to the management team and develop governance mechanisms across all aspects. “The re-appointment of the directors will further strengthen our collective ability to offer strategic oversight as we work alongside the management team in accelerating the company's ambitions and enhancing value for all stakeholders,” Gopalan added. The board has also identified the need to enhance the company’s financial foundation and guide the strategic capital allocation steps to ensure oversight. “The re-appointment of the board members preserves the continuity of experience and institutional knowledge, while reinforcing the Board’s commitment to create long-term value for all stakeholders,” the statement added.