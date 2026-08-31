Zomato announces zero-tolerance policy on sale of analogue dairy dishes

Food delivery platform Zomato on Monday announced a zero-tolerance policy on the sale of analogue dishes by restaurants listed on its platform. The platform said that with immediate effect, dishes that restaurant partners have declared as containing analogue dairy have been delisted.

This development follows the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India's (FSSAI's) action in Maharashtra, which also directed states and Union Territories to strengthen surveillance and testing of dairy analogues. As part of a statewide crackdown, licences of several eateries have been suspended in the state.

According to Zomato, the move is a consumer-first step towards transparency and food quality. The platform added that it reserves the right to remove any listing found to be in violation.