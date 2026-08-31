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Home / Companies / News / Zomato to cut nearly 250-300 jobs as it shuts Hyderabad support centre

Zomato to cut nearly 250-300 jobs as it shuts Hyderabad support centre

The affected employees work through third-party service providers as Zomato increasingly adopts AI and automation for customer support through its in-house Nugget platform

Zomato
Zomato(Photo: Shutterstock)
Udisha Srivastav New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 31 2026 | 7:29 PM IST
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Food delivery platform Zomato is set to slash nearly 250-300 customer support jobs as it shuts down its Hyderabad centre, according to people familiar with the matter.
 
The employees who will be affected in the process work through third-party service providers and are not on Zomato’s direct payroll.
 
The development comes as the company is increasingly adopting artificial intelligence (AI) and automation for customer support through its in-house platform, Nugget.
 
According to company data, Nugget has handled more than 2.2 billion conversations, with 85 per cent automation coverage across teams, while maintaining a 99.9 per cent uptime service-level agreement (SLA).
 
As part of the restructuring, Zomato is consolidating its in-house customer support operations in Gurugram.
 
According to people in the know, Nugget has helped reduce customer support costs by 55 per cent, bringing annual costs down from approximately $20 million to $9 million while handling significantly more than 15 million conversations per month.
 
In April last year, Zomato fired nearly 600 customer support executives over a period of one year under its Zomato Associate Accelerator Program. The layoffs had affected employees at the company's Gurugram and Hyderabad offices and had happened within a month after the company launched Nugget.
 
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Topics :ZomatoHyderabadCustomer Service

First Published: Aug 31 2026 | 7:29 PM IST

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