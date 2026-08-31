Zomato to cut nearly 250-300 jobs as it shuts Hyderabad support centre

Food delivery platform Zomato is set to slash nearly 250-300 customer support jobs as it shuts down its Hyderabad centre, according to people familiar with the matter.

The employees who will be affected in the process work through third-party service providers and are not on Zomato’s direct payroll.

The development comes as the company is increasingly adopting artificial intelligence (AI) and automation for customer support through its in-house platform, Nugget.

According to company data, Nugget has handled more than 2.2 billion conversations, with 85 per cent automation coverage across teams, while maintaining a 99.9 per cent uptime service-level agreement (SLA).

As part of the restructuring, Zomato is consolidating its in-house customer support operations in Gurugram.