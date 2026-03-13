Zoom Phone set to expand in India, taking service to nine circles

The company, which has a market capitalisation of $24 billion, acquired a unified licence from DoT in 2023, covering pan India access, national long distance and international long distance services through cloud-telephony or voice over internet protocol (VoIP). Zoom Phone offers the office phone book, the mobile phone book and video meetings and chats in a single app that works anywhere with a data connection. The service was launched in 2019 and is currently live with 10 million seats in 49 countries, including India.

“We’re growing much faster than we expected (in India). There are two markets here; one is global MNCs who have procured their Zoom Phone licence and Zoom services outside of India, and are keen on procuring or having similar service in India as well. So they were the first ones to go for it. Then comes the Indian organisations who are now coming on board,” Raje said.