Zostel withdraws plea seeking Sebi action over claimed 7% stake in Oyo

Backpacker hostel chain Zostel has withdrawn its application filed before the Delhi High Court seeking directions to market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) regarding its claim to a nearly 7 per cent stake in Oravel Stays (now PRISM), the parent company of Oyo.

While the court allowed Zostel to withdraw its application, it also declined to intervene at this stage in Sebi’s handling of Zostel’s complaint, observing that the regulator would examine the matter in accordance with the law.

The development comes a month after Zostel approached Sebi, alleging that Oyo made incomplete, misleading and selective disclosures in its updated draft red herring prospectus-I (UDRHP-I). Zostel had sought corrective disclosures before Oyo proceeded with its initial public offering (IPO). In June this year, Oyo filed the draft papers for its proposed IPO, which comprises a fresh issue of shares worth up to Rs 6,650 crore.