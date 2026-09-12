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Zudio crosses 1,000-store milestone in 10 yrs, expands to 300 cities

The value-fashion chain, launched in 2016, has served more than 100 million customers over the past decade as Trent rapidly expands its retail footprint across India

zudio tata group
Besides Zudio, Trent operates Westside, which is a large-format fashion store (Photo: Trent website)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 12 2026 | 3:32 PM IST
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Tata Group retail firm Trent Ltd on Saturday said its value-fashion retail chain Zudio has crossed the 1,000-store milestone in the country.

Zudio offers affordable propositions and has expanded rapidly since its launch in 2016, according to a regulatory filing by Trent.

The brand's network now spans over 300 cities and has served more than 100 million customers over the past decade, the company said.

Besides Zudio, Trent operates Westside, which is a large-format fashion store.

It also has grocery business Star.

As of June 30, 2026, Trent's store portfolio included 301 Westside and 29 stores across other lifestyle concepts, operated with a footprint of over 18 million sq ft across its fashion brands.

In FY26, Trent's revenue was at Rs 19,701.41 crore.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :Trent LtdTrentTata group

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First Published: Sep 12 2026 | 3:30 PM IST

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