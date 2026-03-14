Zydus drug Desidustat for renal anaemia gets regulatory nod in China

Zydus Lifesciences on Saturday said its innovative drug has received approval from China's National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) for its drug Desidustat tablets used for treating renal anaemia.

The company has licensed its Desidustat tablets to a subsidiary of China Medical System Holdings Ltd.

CMS International Development and Management Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of CMS, had obtained an exclusive license for the drug from Zydus in 2020.

Desidustat tablets are administered orally for treating anaemia in Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) patients. CKD involves the gradual loss of kidney function and eventually leads to kidney failure.

"We are encouraged by the NMPA's approval for marketing the drug in China. Our life-changing discoveries are driven by a commitment to improving patient outcomes and enabling healthier, more fulfilled lives, globally," Zydus Lifesciences MD Sharvil P Patel said in a statement.