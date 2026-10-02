New launches, chronic portfolio to maintain growth for Zydus Lifesciences

Niharika Agarwal of Nirmal Bang Research believes Zydus will sustain healthy growth, with revenue rising from ₹27,150 crore in FY26 to ₹33,480 crore in FY28, implying annual growth of 11 per cent.
India formulations should remain the key growth engine, supported by continued chronic outperformance, innovative brands, biosimilars and vaccines, while international markets and consumer wellness provide additional diversification, according to the brokerage.
While Nirmal Bang is constructive on the outlook, it has a ‘hold’ rating as near-term earnings remain affected by higher investment intensity, including on Saroglitazar, while erosion in the US base business remains a key monitorable.
The current valuation largely captures the medium-term growth potential, according to the brokerage. Its rating comes with a target price of ₹1,274.