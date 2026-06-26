Zydus, Sunshine Healthcare form $20-million JV for Sri Lanka pharma plant

Indian drugmaker Zydus Lifesciences has partnered with Sri Lanka's Sunshine Healthcare to establish a pharmaceutical manufacturing facility in the country, with an investment of over $20 million, as both companies look to strengthen domestic drug production and reduce Sri Lanka's dependence on imports.

The two companies have formed a joint venture, Zydus Sunshine Lifesciences, to develop the manufacturing facility at the Board of Investment (BOI) zone in Horana. Spread across nearly four acres, the plant will manufacture pharmaceutical products for Sri Lanka's retail market and is expected to improve the availability of quality medicines while enhancing the country's healthcare supply-chain resilience.

The project comes as Sri Lanka seeks to expand local manufacturing of essential products following recent economic challenges that exposed vulnerabilities in import-dependent sectors. The venture is also expected to facilitate technology transfer, create employment and support the development of the country's pharmaceutical manufacturing capabilities. The joint venture combines Zydus' expertise in pharmaceutical manufacturing with Sunshine Healthcare's domestic distribution network and market presence. The facility will operate under the oversight of Sri Lanka's Board of Investment, while products manufactured at the plant will comply with the country's National Medicines Regulatory Authority (NMRA) standards and pricing regulations. The investment also aligns with Zydus' strategy of expanding its international formulations business beyond its core US market. In FY26, the company's international formulations business, which includes emerging markets and Europe, grew nearly 40 per cent year-on-year to Rs 3,070 crore, driven by broad-based demand and focused execution across geographies. The segment accounted for around 11 per cent of the company's pharmaceutical revenue, highlighting the increasing importance of overseas markets outside North America.