Zydus to acquire Assertio in ₹1,570 crore deal to expand US business

Zydus Lifesciences will acquire US-based pharmaceutical company Assertio Holdings through its subsidiary Zydus Worldwide DMCC in an all-cash deal valued at about $166.4 million (around Rs 1,570 crore), according to a statement released on Wednesday.

Zydus’ offer of $23.50 per share in cash represents a 30.6 per cent premium to Garda Therapeutics’ earlier $18-per-share offer announced on April 8, 2026, and a 7.8 per cent premium to Garda’s revised $21.80-per-share bid announced on May 4. The offer is also 75.8 per cent higher than Assertio’s unaffected closing share price on March 20, 2026, before unusual trading activity and sharp stock movement began.

The deal gives Zydus a ready-made commercial platform in the United States and strengthens its specialty pharmaceutical presence, particularly in pain management and oncology-support therapies. Assertio markets a portfolio of branded prescription products in the US, including Rolvedon, a long-acting treatment used to reduce infection risk in cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy. The acquisition also provides Zydus direct access to Assertio’s marketing and distribution network in the world’s largest pharmaceutical market. For Zydus, the transaction marks a strategic shift beyond its traditional strength in generics towards higher-margin specialty and branded drugs. Indian drugmakers have increasingly been looking to build specialty portfolios in the US to reduce dependence on the highly competitive generics business, where pricing pressure has intensified over the past few years.

Heather Mason, chair of the Assertio board of directors, said: “We are pleased that the comprehensive and disciplined strategic review process undertaken by the Board has yielded this outcome. After carefully evaluating all relevant factors, including price, certainty of value, execution risk and overall transaction terms, the Board determined that the Zydus offer represents the best path available to Assertio shareholders. I want to thank everyone involved for their continued dedication throughout this process.” The transaction emerged after Assertio’s board abandoned an earlier merger agreement with Garda Therapeutics, concluding that Zydus’ offer provided better value and stronger execution certainty. Assertio said Zydus’ bid had no financing contingencies and was fully guaranteed by a Zydus entity.

The acquisition is expected to close in the second quarter of 2026, subject to shareholder tender conditions and customary closing requirements. No major regulatory approvals are expected to be needed. Once completed, Assertio will be delisted from Nasdaq. Zydus Lifesciences, earlier known as Cadila Healthcare, has used acquisitions over the years to strengthen its global specialty and niche pharmaceutical presence, particularly in the US and Europe. One of its notable overseas acquisitions was US-based Sentynl Therapeutics in 2017, which gave the company access to a portfolio of pain management and central nervous system products in the American market.