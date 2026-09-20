$1 bn size puts ITC Infotech on accelerated growth path: Sanjiv Puri

Puri: One of the premises of the merger is that it enables us to bid for larger deals. Some firms may have considered our size insufficient for larger engagements — to the team’s credit, they have consis­tently pun­ched above their weight. However, it also comes down to strategy and capability. Greater scale gives us the capacity to make larger investments in building capabilities.

Chakraborty: To be on the radar of vendor management organisations, apart from having the right capability, there is a basic threshold of size and scale that companies look for. By crossing the billion-dollar mark, we will now be firmly on their radar. To participate in large deals valued at around $50 million or more, we need to be a full-stack service provider. A deal of that scale is not limited to infrastructure, applications or digital modernisation. It cuts across both the run and build sides of the business. While we are already winning deals worth more than $50 million and even $100 million, we need to do so in a repeatable and sustainable manner.