1991 was the turning point for auto sector: Maruti Suzuki's R C Bhargava

Bureaucrat-turned-businessman R C Bhargava played a crucial role in bringing out the people’s car, the Maruti 800 in 1983, which laid the foundation of the Indian automobile industry. In a telephonic interview with Shine Jacob, the Chairman of India’s largest carmaker, Maruti Suzuki, talks about the rise of the Indian passenger vehicle market after the 1991 reforms and the industry’s continuing transformation. Edited excerpts:

How do you view the growth of the Indian passenger car market after the 1991 reforms?

Liberalisation was a very important event in the history of the Indian automobile industry. The big change came around 1993, when the passenger car segment was de-licensed. Before that, anyone wanting to invest in car manufacturing needed a licence, which wasn't granted easily. By that time, the Indian component industry had witnessed good growth. This growth was also partly due to Maruti. Consequently, most foreign carmakers started operations in India over the next 10 years. This helped modernise the industry.

The small car market is very much there. As the Indian economy developed, income levels became more stratified, allowing more people to buy bigger and more expensive cars. However, the market for small cars also continued to grow. It suffered a setback after 2019, when regulatory requirements made small cars unaffordable to many. This changed when the government lowered the goods and services tax (GST) on small cars (in September 2025).

In these 35 years, we have witnessed a big transition from the rise of small cars to the dominance of SUVs now. What is your take on this shift?

Maruti’s sales are rising even in Japan. Was it your decision or Suzuki’s to export to that country?

In our country, exports started in 1987-88, even before liberalisation. Maruti used to export to countries like Hungary, Czechoslovakia, France, Italy, and the Netherlands back then. However, real growth started only in the past few years. This is because of a combination of two major factors: First, the quality of manufacturing in India has improved like never before. Second, policy support acted as a catalyst for the increase in exports.

We are fast emerging as an export hub for cars. Do you see this as the biggest positive in the past 35 years?

Is the Make in India programme the reason for the shift in the auto industry in the past 10 years?

We cannot export cars ourselves to Japan, it is done through Suzuki. The Japanese market is very particular about quality. Once they found that our cars reached that higher quality, they started importing. It is sold via Suzuki dealerships, and they are satisfied with our products. We have to keep improving quality all the time.

Digitisation, tax reforms, Make in India, faster clearance, and many other measures helped. This is the only government that works with private industry and helps them become more competitive.

Not just Make in India, the Narendra Modi government was the first one to believe that the government had a role to play in making the industry competitive. A whole lot of reforms in the past decade, along with improved ease of doing business, enabled the industry to improve its quality and cost.

It is a process that has started, but we have limitations too. We are not manufacturing batteries in India, and China is the biggest supplier. We should build infrastructure support for EVs. Equally important is the fact that a large share of our electricity is still generated from coal. We can only call EVs clean in India once we depend more on renewable power like solar or wind. To be called clean, electricity should be generated from clean sources.

What is your view on the rise in demand for electric vehicles (EVs) in India?

When you look at reforms in the last 35 years, liberalisation was very important, and then the acceptance of foreign investments, though not 100 per cent and with strings attached. I would say, the 1991 reforms started well but fizzled out. It was only after 2014 that reforms got a fresh lease of life and helped the industry grow.

You mentioned foreign brands coming in. However, many have exited too after liberalisation, like Ford and General Motors…

That is how business happens the world over. Some companies do well, depending on factors like the brands they manufacture and also the management. Change is constant in the market. If you are among those who adapt correctly to this change, you will succeed.

What is your take on the need for R&D for future growth and competing with countries like China in the global market?