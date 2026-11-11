70% of ₹6,414 cr capital raise to fund fresh lending: IIFL Finance founder

According to September 2026 numbers, standalone capital adequacy rose from 17 per cent to about 30 per cent and net gearing [a measure of financial leverage] fell from 4.6x to 2.8x. That gives us several years of growth capital. A substantial jump in Tier-I capital, lower gross and net non-performing assets, a book secured mainly by gold and mortgages, a strong management team and a marquee investor together make a strong case for a rating upgrade. Every 25 basis points saved on borrowings is worth about ₹200 crore a year. At the start of FY27, we guided for about 25 per cent AUM growth, a 3.1–3.3 per cent return on assets and a 16–18 per cent return on equity. Given the first-half trend and the capital raise, we should do much better than that guidance. Consolidated AUM is ₹1.24 trillion today. At 25 per cent a year it roughly doubles in three years, and we see that pace as sustainable. Our gold loan book alone is on track to reach ₹1 trillion in less than two years from now.