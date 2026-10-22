Acquisitions now a significant growth lever, says ITC CMD Sanjiv Puri

Since the inception of the ITC Next strategy, the non-cigarette FMCG business has grown from ₹10,000 crore in FY17 to ₹24,000 crore in FY26. “We have gone from breakeven to an Ebitda (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) margin of around 11 per cent, with margins improving by around 740 basis points during this period,” Puri said, adding that the aim was to improve on it with “80-100 basis points on an annualised basis”.
Innovation, digital transformation and premiumisation will remain strong growth vectors for FMCG, Puri said, alongside exports, being expanded progressively.
During the same period, the agri business has expanded from ₹8,000 crore to ₹20,000 crore, despite Covid and geopolitical disruption, including the West Asia crisis, he said. Value-added agriculture has grown 33 per cent over the last five years, with a sharper focus on areas such as spices, coffee, biological extracts and seeds.