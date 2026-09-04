Adobe names Anil Chakravarthy next CEO; Narayen to be executive chair

Adobe has named India-born Anil Chakravarthy as its next president and chief executive officer (CEO), succeeding long-time chief Shantanu Narayen, as the software major looks to accelerate its push into artificial intelligence (AI) and agentic software. The appointment adds Chakravarthy to the long list of Indian-origin executives leading global technology companies.

Chakravarthy, currently president of Adobe’s Customer Experience Orchestration business and worldwide field operations, will take over as CEO and join the company’s Board of Directors effective December 1, 2026.

Narayen will transition to the role of executive chair and work closely with Chakravarthy during the leadership transition while supporting Adobe’s ongoing transformation.

“Adobe’s opportunity ahead is limitless with our track record in creating new market categories and world-class products. Anil is an experienced transformational leader who leads with values, integrity and a deep knowledge of our business. He has a proven record of building and delivering category-defining products that serve our broad range of customers,” said Narayen. Chakravarthy joined Adobe in January 2020 as executive vice president and general manager of its Digital Experience business. In September 2020, he also took charge of worldwide field operations, serving enterprise customers across Adobe’s portfolio of creativity and productivity products. He was promoted to president of Digital Experience and worldwide field operations in December 2021.

Under Chakravarthy’s leadership, Adobe has become an industry leader in Customer Experience Orchestration solutions, the company said in a statement. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Technology, Varanasi (Banaras Hindu University), Chakravarthy has led the development of products including Adobe CX Enterprise, GenStudio and Brand Visibility, as well as the scaling of Adobe Experience Platform and the introduction of CX Enterprise Coworker. He also championed Adobe’s acquisitions and integration of Workfront and Semrush. The appointment comes as Adobe focuses on the next phase of its AI strategy, including agentic software across creativity, productivity and customer experience. “I’m energized by the opportunity to fuel growth and drive Adobe's leadership in the next era of agentic software for creativity, productivity and customer experience,” Chakravarthy said.

Adobe said its board unanimously selected Chakravarthy following a selection process overseen by a special committee. Frank Calderoni, lead independent director of Adobe, who led the special committee overseeing the selection process, said, “The Board has unanimously determined that Anil is the right leader for Adobe’s next chapter of growth. Over the last six and a half years, he has transformed and expanded Adobe’s Customer Experience Orchestration business and worldwide field operations through innovation-led growth, developing and retaining talent and carrying forward Adobe's culture and values. We conducted a rigorous selection process resulting in the appointment of an outstanding CEO.” Before joining Adobe, Chakravarthy served as CEO of enterprise cloud data management company Informatica for four years. He joined Informatica in 2013 as executive vice president and had previously held executive roles at Symantec, VeriSign and McKinsey & Company.