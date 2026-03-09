AI agents will be your biggest risk tomorrow: Zscaler CEO Jay Chaudhry

The best way to do war is not really having to shoot things because cyber makes it easy. It also makes it such that you don’t even know where these shots are coming from. Every country has critical infrastructure. And the definition may vary from what all falls in it but largely speaking, financial services are critical. If banks go down, local chaos is created. Transportation becomes critical. Power becomes critical. And telecom becomes a critical part of it. In the US, they have listed 15 or 16 such verticals as critical. India has also come up with almost the same list. All countries want to make sure they have a defensive ability and a passive ability. And it’s much cheaper to fix it than doing the real battles out there. India focuses a lot, rightfully so, because of all the geopolitical tensions. All countries want to focus on sovereign AI, build their own foundation models, and just not rely on the two superpowers.