AI has moved beyond hype into payoff phase, says HPE's Suresh Babu

HPE holds the top three positions on the global TOP500 supercomputer list — El Capitan, Frontier, and Aurora. What does that milestone mean in practical terms? And are we seeing a genuine convergence between HPC and AI, or is it a marketing narrative?

I think this is definitely the year where we are seeing all of this becoming real. It's no longer hype. It is actually a harvest cycle. And the convergence of HPC to AI is real. It is only going to accelerate. A lot of the learnings we take from deploying these large-scale systems are positioning the company so richly. The more complexity, the more efficiency, the more energy savings that you are trying to drive in these infrastructure deployments across the world, I think HPE is one of the companies that can help anyone visualise and realise that dream.