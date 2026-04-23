AI is a massive opportunity, says Nasscom's chair Srikanth Velamakanni

The third point is on how employment gets shaped. As tech talent evolves and acquires new skills, a transition will be required. If Nasscom, the government, and other stakeholders come together to facilitate and ease this transition, the restoration of growth will be faster.

The last point, which I want the media to amplify, is that India is not spending enough on technology as a country. Whether you look at corporate India or the government, there is a need to increase the tech intensity of businesses. Tech intensity can be defined as the proportion of revenue spent on technology — whether that is 2 per cent, 3 per cent, or 5 per cent. This varies across industries, but the global average is about 4.5 per cent. India’s number, unfortunately, is lower.