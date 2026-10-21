AI will be revenue-accretive, LTTS sees no risk from US PERM: Rajeev Gupta

In engineering, we are embedding AI into the lifecycle. This allows us to offer customers the benefit of 50 per cent faster time to market.
For AI in products, we have more than 100 AI solutions that are relevant to our customers.
In manufacturing and operations, we have partnered with NVIDIA. We recently announced an AI lab that will help us build and deliver next-generation physical AI applications across manufacturing, robotics, and supply chains.
From a demand perspective, we continue to see opportunities across AI, software-defined products, sustainability, mobility, and digital engineering. While demand in some areas of digital engineering remains measured, we believe the overall growth momentum will continue.