AI will be revenue-accretive, LTTS sees no risk from US PERM: Rajeev Gupta

Mid-cap engineering research and development firm L&T Technology Services (LTTS) continued to maintain its growth momentum in the second quarter (July-September) of the current financial year ending March 2027. In a virtual interview with Shivani Shinde, LTTS Executive Director and Chief Financial Officer Rajeev Gupta talks about the growth drivers, AI revenue and the rising concerns on AI. Edited excerpts:

LTTS has reported strong growth in the second quarter. While the company has outlined the company's margin aspirations, how do you see revenue growth shaping up in the second half of the financial year?

It has been a good quarter across all key parameters. We secured large deal wins worth close to $203 million, with 50 per cent of these deals being AI-led and 50 per cent coming from sustainability. It is important to note that sustainability has been our fastest-growing and most profitable segment.

The third quarter is traditionally a weak quarter. Do you expect to sustain the growth momentum seen in the first half of this financial year?

Coming to your question, we expect the second half (H2) to be better than the first half (H1). We have not provided revenue guidance. What we had indicated in our first-quarter commentary was our margin aspiration. However, as you would have seen, both the first and second quarters have been growth quarters for us.

Revenue grew 2.7 per cent sequentially in constant currency terms. Our Engineering Intelligence (EI) business, which reflects our investments in AI, reached $120 million in annualised revenue. We expect this to continue to improve.

If you look at mobility, it grew 2.3 per cent sequentially. This is the second consecutive quarter of growth for the segment. Within mobility, our US automotive business is growing, aerospace and rail are growing, followed by trucks and off-highway vehicles. So, our diversification strategy within mobility is also helping us.

If you look at sustainability, it is now our fastest-growing segment. It grew 4.9 per cent sequentially and 13.4 per cent year-on-year. Sustainability now accounts for close to 38 per cent of our overall revenue. Of the $203 million in large deal wins during the quarter, 50 per cent came from sustainability. So, we expect the growth momentum in sustainability to continue.

Yes, we expect the growth momentum to continue. As I mentioned, we expect H2 to be better than H1. Let me explain why.

AI is gaining traction, and we continue to invest in new technologies. We have spoken about EI, our platform that allows us to provide services across engineering, products, and manufacturing and operations.

Of the $203 million in large deal wins this quarter, 50 per cent was AI-led. I am pleased to share that our AI-led revenues have now exceeded $120 million on an annualised basis.

Of the deals you are winning, how much is AI-led? Can you explain the nature of these deals and what is driving growth?

This gives us the confidence that growth momentum will continue in the third quarter. As I said, we expect H2 to be better than H1.

The technology segment has remained steady. In addition, we have seen margin improvement across all these segments.

From a demand perspective, we continue to see opportunities across AI, software-defined products, sustainability, mobility, and digital engineering. While demand in some areas of digital engineering remains measured, we believe the overall growth momentum will continue.

In manufacturing and operations, we have partnered with NVIDIA. We recently announced an AI lab that will help us build and deliver next-generation physical AI applications across manufacturing, robotics, and supply chains.

For AI in products, we have more than 100 AI solutions that are relevant to our customers.

In engineering, we are embedding AI into the lifecycle. This allows us to offer customers the benefit of 50 per cent faster time to market.

Second, in terms of commercials, we have always maintained that AI will be revenue-accretive for us.

Our fixed-price or outcome-based revenue has increased this quarter compared to the previous quarter. It has gone up from 35 per cent to 36 per cent, and we expect this momentum to continue. When we talk about outcome-based deals, this is partly a result of the AI deals we are winning.

How are you pricing your AI deals? Given the investments you have made in your AI platform, are clients looking at a different pricing model? Is LTTS changing its pricing approach compared to a few quarters or years ago?

There are growing concerns around the cost of AI tokens and cybersecurity, particularly given the capabilities of frontier models. LTTS operates in areas that are core to its clients' businesses. How much of a concern is this in your conversations with customers? Are they reconsidering their AI roadmaps or slowing deployment because of these risks?

So, several factors come into play when we determine commercials. It is not simply about introducing AI and building efficiencies into the pricing. We look at the entire stack when structuring commercial arrangements.

When we look at commercials, we consider the entire stack. How can AI help customers accelerate their time to market? We also bring significant domain understanding, which allows us to apply our AI knowledge to the specific needs of customers.

We have addressed this within our own organisation. A lot of the data we process resides within the enterprise and does not leave the organisation at any point. We follow the same approach for our customers.

The second aspect is cybersecurity, which is extremely relevant today, particularly because of the risk of exposing intellectual property-related information.

This is also part of our offering to customers. We advise them on how to improve efficiency and optimise AI token consumption.

For instance, deep research or deep technology-related tasks typically consume more tokens than a simple query, which can be handled with significantly lower token consumption.

Even within our own organisation, how we consume AI tokens is a very relevant subject. Our CIO organisation has developed tools that allow us to monitor token consumption across the company.

There are also instances where we advise customers on how to implement these safeguards, and this becomes part of our contractual engagements.

So, both token efficiency and cybersecurity are areas where we have developed internal capabilities and extended them as offerings to customers.

With the recent developments around the US PERM programme and the renewed debate over visas, do you see any concerns for LTTS? Are these developments affecting your employee base?