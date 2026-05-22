All stakeholders back to believing in theatrical: PVR Inox's Ajay Bijli

We are doing the PVR Smart initiative. The first one is opening in Muzaffarpur (Bihar) on July 17. Rampur (UP), Barrackpore (West Bengal) about 25 to 28 screens will open this year. These are 2, 3, 4 screen plexes. But all the boxes have to get ticked. The location has to be good, it has to be a destination like in Leh (which got its first theatre in January 2026). It is a destination, there is a food court and it's a proper accessible location. The fundamentals of where we open should not change. But definitely there is potential.