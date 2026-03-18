AM/NS Andhra project to kick off; ₹1.5 trillion investment on cards

Oommen said the request for the land was put in on August 30, 2024, and by November 26, 2024, the land allotment letter from the government was released. "That was super-efficient and best in class from the state. The state government played a vital role in squeezing the timelines. Its single-window concept also helped in turning the project from proposal to foundation in one and a half years. The chief minister himself was talking to our leaders regularly. It has worked out very well for us," he added.