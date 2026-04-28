ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India appoints Nobuo Okochi CFO from July 1

ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India (AM/NS India) on Tuesday announced the appointment of Nobuo Okochi as its chief financial officer (CFO) effective July 1, 2026. This follows the elevation of Amit Harlalka to chief executive officer (CEO).

Last month, the joint venture between global steel majors ArcelorMittal and Nippon Steel said that Harlalka, currently CFO, would be elevated to CEO effective July 1, 2026. He will succeed Dilip Oommen, who retires on June 30, after a two-decade association with the company dating back to its Essar Steel days.

In a statement, AM/NS said that the leadership transitions reinforce continuity and stability in the company’s senior management team as the company accelerates its growth journey.

As the CFO, Okochi will be responsible for overseeing AM/NS India’s finance, strategy, financial planning, capital allocation, and governance functions, supporting the company’s long-term growth ambitions and value creation priorities, the company said. Okochi brings over four decades of experience with Nippon Steel Corporation, having held senior leadership roles spanning finance, financial planning, capital budgeting and global business development. “He has deep expertise in managing large-scale industrial investments and complex, multi-market operations,” the company said. He is currently managing executive officer (India, ASEAN, Middle East and Africa) at Nippon Steel Corporation and is known to have played a key role in shaping overseas business strategy and leading major cross-border steel projects.

Commenting, Dilip Oommen, CEO, AM/NS India, said Nobuo Okochi’s appointment strengthens AM/NS India’s leadership with valuable global perspective and deep exposure to complex international markets. “His experience across geographies and large industrial organisations will add significant depth to the management team as ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India continues to build a resilient and future-ready enterprise,” Oommen added. Okochi said AM/NS India is well positioned with strong fundamentals and a clear strategic vision. “I will work closely with all of the ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India team to drive the company’s long-term growth, maintain robust financial governance, and contribute to sustainable value creation.”