Ashok Kumar Panda takes charge as SAIL chief, targets 35 MTPA capacity

Ashok Kumar Panda has assumed charge as chairman and managing director (CMD) of Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) from May 9, the steel ministry said on Monday. Prior to this, Panda served as Director (Finance) and also held additional charge of Director (Commercial) for around nine months.

A mechanical engineering graduate who joined SAIL as a Management Trainee (Technical) in 1992, Panda has spent over three decades with the state-run steelmaker, holding responsibilities across multiple plants and units in operational, financial and commercial functions.

During his tenure as Director (Finance), he led initiatives focused on improving operational efficiency and profitability, including technical interventions, production enhancement through product basket enrichment, and policy revamps across operations, sales and marketing, human resources, and finance.