Aster to add 4,000 beds, invest ₹4K cr in 2 years: Dy MD Alisha Moopen

One exciting news is that we have got creditors' and National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) approval. We have been eagerly waiting for this since filing for the merger in October 2024. We've already had Competition Commission of India (CCI) approval, Bombay Stock Exchange nod, and everything, but this was a big one that was pending. NCLT is going through some of its internal processes, in terms of getting the paperwork done, which we think should take around a quarter. So, it's just more paperwork and administration from their end, but in terms of all the regulatory approvals, everything has now been completed.