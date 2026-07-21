Bajaj Auto wants EV leadership, not at cost of profitability: Rakesh Sharma

Bajaj Auto is targeting leadership in electric scooters without compromising profitability, plans to introduce two new Chetak products over the next six months, and is also developing electric motorcycles, says Rakesh Sharma , joint managing director. In a post-results media interaction, Sharma discussed the domestic motorcycle outlook, EV adoption, Delhi's proposed electric vehicle policy and the turnaround at KTM. Edited excerpts:

With Bajaj Auto narrowing the gap with the electric two-wheeler market leader, are you targeting the number-one position by the end of the calendar year?

Of course, we want the leadership position. But, as Mr (Rajiv) Bajaj has said, we want leadership without compromising the bottom line. We will certainly aim for the number-one position, although I cannot say precisely when that will happen because we are not the only participant in the market.

We have a couple of launches planned over the next six months. These will be interesting products that open new market segments.

Are major Chetak launches planned during the second half of the year?

We increased our market share and held a strong number-two position during Q1 despite severe capacity constraints. This is effectively a new segment for us. Bajaj Auto returned to the scooter market through electric vehicles after having discontinued scooters in 2007. In a relatively short period, we have outpaced several established scooter manufacturers and reached the number-two position.

We are not currently looking at another brand, although I would not say "never". For now, we will expand the portfolio under Chetak, with each model offering a specific proposition.

If the question is whether we plan to launch another electric scooter brand, we do not currently see the need. There is complete alignment between the product brand and the retail brand. About 80 per cent of our sales come through 550 exclusive Chetak stores, all carrying the Chetak branding.

Chetak is an umbrella brand. From the 2501 series to the 3501 series, we have five models with distinct features, prices and performance characteristics. We will add a couple more models over the next two quarters.

We launched our EV business in 2020, and electric vehicles now account for about 30 per cent of our domestic revenue. I cannot think of many companies for which EVs contribute 30 per cent of domestic revenue.

We will continue introducing new products at regular intervals because we expect these segments to expand. Growth is being driven not only by consumers but also by regulatory support.

The EV industry is expanding rapidly because of the operating-cost advantage of electricity over petrol. Electric models now account for about 24 per cent of the scooter market and approximately 45 per cent of the L5 three-wheeler market.

How do you see India's electric two- and three-wheeler markets developing?

Does that mean an electric Pulsar is unlikely?

Could Delhi's EV policy affect sales in neighbouring states if customers travel to Delhi to benefit from its incentives?

Around 30,000-40,000 e-rickshaws are sold every month, and the government is enforcing product standards. About 90 per cent of this market currently uses lead-acid batteries, but it is expected to transition towards lithium-ion batteries. That is opening another segment for us, and our research and development teams are actively focused on it.

What opportunity do you see in the electric-rickshaw market?

Electrification has reopened the scooter market for us. We are now selling around 40,000-50,000 electric scooters a month.

Policymakers are looking at EV adoption in the context of the wider National Capital Region. The policy repeatedly refers to the NCR, so I expect mechanisms to ensure that its intended benefits are delivered across the region rather than being confined to Delhi.

Delhi has a large internal-combustion scooter market, and we hope the policy will accelerate its conversion to electric scooters. Whether customers from neighbouring states will purchase vehicles in Delhi remains uncertain.

Customers from adjoining states could potentially come to Delhi to buy electric vehicles. However, Delhi is not currently a large market for our electric three-wheelers.

What is your outlook for the domestic motorcycle industry?

The motorcycle industry has remained resilient. We had indicated that it could grow by 7-9 per cent. Growth was relatively weak in April and May before rebounding in June, and the industry expanded by about 8 per cent during the quarter.

This was lower than the growth seen in Q4FY26, when the benefit of the GST reduction was still playing out. Despite inflation, disruption, and the impact of the Gulf conflict and LPG-related issues on consumer sentiment, the Indian consumer remained resilient.