Bajaj Electricals looks to close growth gap with FMEG peers from FY27

What was the company’s focus in the initial years?
Kamalnayan Bajaj had the vision of creating a marketing umbrella for the small-scale sector. These businesses were efficient, hardworking, and entrepreneurial. However, they lacked adequate funding, branding, and marketing muscle, and that is where we added value. We supported over 100 small-scale industries by sourcing their products, branding them under Bajaj, and distributing them across the country. That was the original thought.
While Bajaj Electricals now has a large portfolio, how did you source and market new products in the early years?
Though it was a small company, we entered into a joint venture (JV) called Hind Lamps with some of the world’s leading lighting companies in 1951. Bajaj Electricals held a 50 per cent stake, while the rest was owned by four European companies — Philips, General Electric, Crompton Parkinson, and Associated Electricals. Despite our modest beginnings, Kamalnayan Bajaj was able to forge a JV that manufactured general lighting service lamps. Besides lighting products, the company expanded into appliances, fans, electrical accessories, and industrial components by the 1960s.