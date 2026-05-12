Bajaj Electricals looks to close growth gap with FMEG peers from FY27

From a single-product company before Independence, Bajaj Electricals has grown into a ₹5,000 crore player in the fast-moving electrical goods (FMEG) space, with a presence across categories. In the centenary year marking the inception of Bajaj Group as a business house in Mumbai, Chairman Shekhar Bajaj speaks about the journey and the road ahead for Bajaj Electricals in an interview with Ram Prasad Sahu and Vishal Chhabria in Mumbai. Edited excerpts:

The business in its current form traces its origins to the acquisition of Radio Lamp Works by Kamalnayan Bajaj in 1938. The company used to distribute Italian-made radio lamps. Due to supply disruptions during World War II, it set up a factory in Shikohabad (Firozabad district, Uttar Pradesh) to manufacture them locally. This entity became Bajaj Electric in 1960.

What was the company’s focus in the initial years?

Kamalnayan Bajaj had the vision of creating a marketing umbrella for the small-scale sector. These businesses were efficient, hardworking, and entrepreneurial. However, they lacked adequate funding, branding, and marketing muscle, and that is where we added value. We supported over 100 small-scale industries by sourcing their products, branding them under Bajaj, and distributing them across the country. That was the original thought.

While Bajaj Electricals now has a large portfolio, how did you source and market new products in the early years?