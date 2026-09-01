Bancassurance will be key to the insurance for all by 2047 goal: Padalkar

All our channels need to grow. Banks have 10 times more touch points than the entire life insurance sector in terms of branches, and their rate of branch additions is also faster. It is almost a self-goal to say bancassurance is not the way forward. I believe bancassurance will play a critical role in achieving ‘Insurance for all by 2047’. Online insurance will largely be bought by more aware, younger and metro customers. The bigger challenge is evangelising the need for insurance. Our philosophy is to let 1,000 channels bloom and be present in every channel. We already have more than 350 material channels and, including smaller fintechs and other partners, around 500. The need of the hour is not to redistribute the pie between channels, but to get more people selling insurance and take the need for insurance to the last mile.