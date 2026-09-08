Bank of America works on Zelle-UPI bridge for cross-border payments

Daniel Stanton, global head of transactional FX, cross-border real-time payment (RTP) and clearing, global payments solutions (GPS), at Bank of America (BofA), believes that as cross-border payments undergo a fundamental shift, India is one of the most compelling markets in this transformation. In an email interview with Shivani Shinde, he shares his views on the evolution of cross-border payments, the bank’s pilot linking Zelle in the US with India’s Unified Payments Interface (UPI), and its push into RTP rails across multiple markets. Edited excerpts: