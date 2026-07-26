Bank of Baroda aims $3 bn in FCNR (B) deposits: MD & CEO Debadatta Chand

Absolutely. The cases in Abu Dhabi, and England and Wales have been settled, with the maximum amount crystallised at $600 million. The underlying cause pertains to the overseas jurisdiction, and the settlement and payments have also been made by the overseas jurisdiction, insulating the domestic books from any impact.
By when do you think the bank can recover from the impact that we have seen this quarter?
The June business numbers have been strong, reflecting the strength of the books and the franchise. All segments — agriculture, retail, micro, small and medium enterprises, and corporate — are strongly growing. I am also encouraged by deposit inflows, with domestic deposits growing 14.7 per cent. As for operating profits, things are as usual, but the settlement has impacted net profit and, consequently, RoA. Excluding this impact, net profit and RoA are in line with the growth rates seen in earlier quarters. We expect RoA in Q2, Q3 and Q4 to remain above 1 per cent. This is a oneoff impact although it will weigh on full-year RoA. We still expect near-normal profitability for the full year because a couple of oneoff upsides remain, including the initial public offering (IPO) of an exchange house in which the bank is a selling shareholder. We will give the full-year RoA guidance next quarter after assessing the geopolitical situation and the progress of the monsoon. All other guidance remains unchanged.