Bank of Baroda aims $3 bn in FCNR (B) deposits: MD & CEO Debadatta Chand

Our target was around $2 billion from Foreign Currency Non-Resident (Bank), $1 billion from external commercial borrowing (ECB) and $1 billion from overseas foreign currency borrowing (OFCB). Currently, OFCB and ECB can wait. Although we are in the market, we are looking for the right pricing to close those transactions. I said we were targeting $4 billion-5 billion, with the additional $1 billion coming from FCNR (B), as we are not going to upsize the other two channels. The $600 billion-700 million mobilised via FCNR (B) so far is broadbased, given our international operations. The flows have been geographically well distributed. Even in 2013, flows were significant towards the last month, and we expect flows to be significant in August and September. We will then get a clearer picture of the geographical spread of the inflows. As of today, the flows are well diversified across our operations globally.