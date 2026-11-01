Bank of Baroda to put MDR proceeds back into UPI ecosystem: MD & CEO

Bank of Baroda (BoB) expects the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to hike the repo rate by up to 50 basis points (bps) in the current rate cycle, taking the terminal rate to 6 per cent. After the bank’s second-quarter (July-September/Q2) earnings for 2026-27 (FY27), Debadatta Chand , managing director and chief executive officer, BoB, spoke to Subrata Panda in Mumbai about the stronger-than-expected mobilisation of foreign currency non-resident (bank), or FCNR(B), deposits under the RBI’s special swap window, plans to deploy the surplus liquidity to fund credit growth, and the outlook for margins and asset quality. The conversation also uncovers festival demand, deposit pricing, the proposed merchant discount rate (MDR) on select Unified Payments Interface (UPI) transactions, and the high-level committee on banking. Edited excerpts:

There were two components to the gain: the cash profit from the sale and a valuation gain. The total positive impact from the NSE transaction was around ₹3,100 crore. Of this, we thought it prudent to set aside around ₹1,600 crore as a provision under the expected credit loss framework, keeping in mind potential headwinds arising from geopolitical developments. The balance of around ₹1,500 crore supported profitability at the operating profit level. At the net profit level, the contribution would be around ₹1,200 crore after tax.

There was a one-time gain from the sale of shares in the National Stock Exchange (NSE). How much of the profit was attributable to this transaction?

Our initial estimate was based on our assessment of the scheme in its early days and India’s previous experience with FCNR(B) mobilisation, when the country had attracted $35-40 billion. However, the flows turned out to be much stronger, not just for BoB but for the banking system as a whole. This enabled us to mobilise almost twice our initial estimate. Of the total mobilisation, we have also raised around $1.1 billion through external commercial borrowings, at very competitive rates compared with those prevailing in the market.

At the end of the first quarter (April-June/Q1), you had indicated a target of around $4 billion in FCNR(B) deposits under the RBI’s special swap window. However, you have mobilised almost twice that amount.

Has the entire amount been deployed into lending assets, or is a portion of the funds yet to be deployed?

I believe it is positive for India, particularly for internationally active banks, to mobilise a higher quantum of FCNR(B) deposits. We were able to capitalise on this opportunity through our product offerings and customer servicing capabilities, supported by our large non-resident Indian franchise. We have a strong retail banking presence in two key regions — West Asia and Africa. In West Asia, we are the only bank to have a regular retail banking licence. A major proportion of deposits from the Indian diaspora in these markets is routed through us, which contributed to the strong mobilisation.

There has been a good increase in our government securities portfolio in September compared with June. Secondly, when you operate a large bank, you typically have a certain amount of money market borrowings. With the added liquidity, we have reduced those borrowings and are not undertaking them to the same extent currently. The idea is to maintain this liquidity so that, when required, we can revert to our normal money market borrowing levels.

I would say that the major portion is yet to be deployed. I would describe it as stored liquidity. If you look at the increase in advances and the reduction in bulk deposits between June and September, only around ₹6,000 crore of the incremental deposits has been used to retire bulk deposits. The balance is available with us to fund credit growth as and when required.

Our RAM (retail, agriculture and micro, small and medium enterprise) portfolio is growing at 18-20 per cent, which will require funding. Similarly, the corporate book will also need resources. There will also be normal deposit growth at the prevailing rate, particularly since we have raised our deposit growth guidance. The extra mobilisation is positive from the perspective of raising resources to meet the bank’s credit requirements.

You have indicated that the bank intends to deploy the funds over the next two quarters. Will this largely be directed towards the corporate segment?

In terms of investments, our investment book increased by around ₹40,000 crore between June and September. That gives you an indication of where some of the funds are currently parked.

As we enter the busy season, despite continuing headwinds from geopolitical developments and the monsoon, we remain positive about the outlook. Against this backdrop, we believe the upward revision of our advances and deposit growth guidance by 1 percentage point each is achievable.

Typically, June and September are relatively weaker quarters, while December and March tend to be seasonally stronger in terms of credit growth. However, this year, both June and September have been very strong, on both the advances and deposit fronts. The outlook for gross domestic product growth has also been positive, with forecasts of around 7.6 per cent.

There has been some commentary around stress in the gold loan segment. Are you seeing any signs of stress in the segment, or is the issue largely restricted to non-banking financial companies?

As of now, we are not seeing any stress in our gold loan portfolio. The gross non-performing asset ratio in our retail gold loan portfolio is only 0.44 per cent. However, one of the reasons for the increase in gold loans in the period before March this year was the rise in gold prices. We have adopted a calibrated approach towards increasing our retail gold loan portfolio.