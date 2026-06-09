Bank of India sets Q2-end target for expected credit loss parallel run

Bank of India (BoI) expects to attract nearly $1 billion in foreign currency non-resident (bank)/FCNR(B) deposits through the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) special swap window. Rajneesh Karnatak , managing director and chief executive officer, tells Anjali Kumari and Manojit Saha that the lender plans to begin the parallel run for the expected credit loss (ECL) framework by the end of the second quarter (July-September/Q2) even as credit growth momentum remains steady in 2026-27 (FY27). Edited excerpts:

BoI’s credit growth was around 15 per cent and deposit growth close to 13 per cent in 2025–26 (FY26). Do you expect the momentum to sustain in FY27 as well?

If you look at our March FY26 numbers, in absolute terms, deposit growth exceeded advances growth by around ₹5,000 crore. Overall business growth was around ₹2.16 trillion, of which deposit growth contributed ₹1.1 trillion and advances growth contributed ₹1.05 trillion. So there was a positive gap in favour of deposits. Our global credit-deposit (CD) ratio is around 81 per cent, while the domestic CD ratio is around 80 per cent.

Yes, the momentum is sustaining. Whatever targets we have set for June, we are on track to meet them on both the deposit and credit sides. For FY27, we have guided for global advances growth of 14-15 per cent, global deposit growth of 13-14 per cent, domestic advances growth of 15-16 per cent, and domestic deposit growth of 14-15 per cent.

Currently, one-year bulk deposits are being mobilised at 7.3-7.4 per cent, while one-year certificate of deposit rates are around 7.8 per cent. We will raise deposits optimally, as required. We also have alternative funding avenues and have already received board approval to raise ₹7,500 crore.

No. We expect the CD ratio to remain 80-81 per cent during this financial year (FY27). There is significant pressure on domestic deposits, and deposit rates are rising. While credit growth remains healthy and we expect to achieve our guided global credit growth of 14-15 per cent, deposit mobilisation remains challenging because of the higher cost of funds.

Do you expect the CD ratio to move higher from current levels?

If the runoff rate is higher, our cost increases because we need to maintain liquidity coverage ratio (LCR) requirements. Higher runoff rates mean we need to mobilise more deposits to meet those requirements. Therefore, we prefer deposits with lower runoff rates. These are mainly retail term deposits, savings deposits, current account savings account deposits and individual deposits.

We are fully aligned with the RBI guidelines and respect them. We raise deposits strictly in accordance with regulatory requirements. For us, this is not a challenge.

RBI recently issued guidelines on bulk deposit pricing, observing that differential pricing is acceptable but must be linked to runoff rates. How do you view this?

Is the increase in deposit costs limited to bulk deposits, or is it visible in retail deposits as well?

Yes, very much so. The marginal cost of funds-based lending rate (MCLR) is linked to the cost of deposits. Since deposit costs have been increasing over the last four to five months, many banks have increased their MCLR rates. BoI also raised its MCLR by 10 basis points with effect from June 1.

During the June monetary policy announcement, the RBI observed a slight uptick in lending rates. Do you see pressure on interest rates rising further?

Non-individual deposits generally carry higher runoff rates. However, certain non-callable deposits attract lower runoff rates, which provides an LCR advantage.

There is an uptick in retail deposit costs as well because competition among banks for deposits remains intense.

Do you expect further pressure on deposit rates?

In the short term, yes, there is some pressure. Over the long term, we do not see major pressure, but in the near term, it remains a challenge.

What is your assessment of the impact of ECL norms on BoI’s provisioning requirements when the new framework comes into effect?