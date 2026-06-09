Bank of India sets Q2-end target for expected credit loss parallel run

Yes, the momentum is sustaining. Whatever targets we have set for June, we are on track to meet them on both the deposit and credit sides. For FY27, we have guided for global advances growth of 14-15 per cent, global deposit growth of 13-14 per cent, domestic advances growth of 15-16 per cent, and domestic deposit growth of 14-15 per cent.
If you look at our March FY26 numbers, in absolute terms, deposit growth exceeded advances growth by around ₹5,000 crore. Overall business growth was around ₹2.16 trillion, of which deposit growth contributed ₹1.1 trillion and advances growth contributed ₹1.05 trillion. So there was a positive gap in favour of deposits. Our global credit-deposit (CD) ratio is around 81 per cent, while the domestic CD ratio is around 80 per cent.