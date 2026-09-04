'Banks that neglect customer service, succession planning risk mkt cap hit'

Without a very strong bond market, Indian industry can never grow. The government has recently done something about it through tax equalisation and those kinds of measures. Unless the GSec market is very vibrant, the rest of the corporate bond market also cannot grow, and its price discovery will not be as good. But I can see lots of aggregator platforms coming up. Now it is a function of how the overall market conduct is handled by Sebi (Securities and Exchange Board of India). I guess that is where I see a possibility of, and perhaps a need -- let me put it this way -- there is a need for Sebi to set up a separate bond exchange that handles only bonds.