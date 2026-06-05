Beyond GLP-1, Novo eyes next-gen obesity drugs: Vikrant Shrotriya

Competition is intensifying in India’s anti-obesity drug market following the patent expiry of semaglutide, but Novo Nordisk is betting on manufacturing scale, integrated delivery systems, and next-generation therapies to defend its leadership position. Vikrant Shrotriya , managing director of Novo Nordisk India, told Anjali Singh in Mumbai that the entry of nearly 50 players into the market would ultimately “democratise” obesity treatment in India. He also outlined the company’s plans across glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) therapies, oral obesity drugs, once-weekly insulin, and rare disease medicines. Edited excerpts:

Semaglutide’s patent expiry has generated enormous discussion in India. Where does Novo Nordisk stand two months after the expiry?

We have benchmarked semaglutide globally in terms of yield predictability, bioavailability, and quality consistency. Generic companies now have to benchmark against our product. At Novo Nordisk, the pen is ours, the needle is ours, and the formulation is ours — it is a complete system approach. It is still early days, but I believe this genericisation should ultimately lead to the democratisation of obesity treatment, allowing more doctors to prescribe these therapies and more patients to access them.

Patent expiry is a very normal and natural progression, especially for a molecule like semaglutide, which has delivered strong patient benefits and has also been commercially successful. Naturally, when a product like semaglutide goes off-patent, even a small share of that market can become a successful business opportunity for generic players. Most companies have tried securing active pharmaceutical ingredients from China, formulating in India, and assembling devices locally. But many of these are semi-synthetic manufacturing processes, which are very different from our recombinant DNA-based manufacturing process.

I do not think pricing pressure is the key issue. However, when there are nearly 50 players in the market, fragmentation becomes inevitable because every company markets the product differently.

No, we were already very responsive on pricing. We reduced prices during previous launches and lowered them further subsequently. Broadly, everyone is now operating within a similar price band. As the originator company that introduced semaglutide in India, we command a small premium, but I believe that premium is negligible considering the consistency and quality standards we provide.

We are still very far from that kind of growth. In the US, around 12 per cent of the adult population has had access to these medicines at some point, and the country accounts for nearly half the global market. India is nowhere near that level.

We discuss obesity therapies extensively, but if 10 people discuss these drugs in India, perhaps only one actually ends up taking them. Access levels and commercial consumption remain far below the US benchmark.

Could India become one of the world’s biggest GLP-1 markets in the next two years?