BharatPe appoints Himanshu Verma to lead POS biz, scale offline payments

Fintech firm BharatPe appointed Himanshu Verma as the company’s head of point-of-sale (POS) business on Thursday as the company doubles down on scaling up the firm’s offline payments business.

Verma will lead the POS business with a focus on driving merchant adoption and strengthening its distribution.

The appointment comes at a time when BharatPe rolled out an all-in-one payments acceptance device in 2024. The device enables transactions via different methods such as POS, quick-response (QR) code, tap-and-pay, and traditional card payment options such as debit and credit cards.

Other payment acceptance products of the company includes a static QR, a soundbox, and a POS machine.

“His (Verma’s) deep experience in scaling up large payment businesses and driving disciplined execution will be key as we continue to strengthen our POS portfolio and expand our merchant footprint. We believe his leadership will help us accelerate our next phase of growth in the offline payments space,” said Nalin Negi, chief executive officer (CEO), BharatPe. Verma has held key leadership roles at Pine Labs, Freecharge, Indepay Networks, Bharti Airtel, Samsung India, Uninor, and Vodafone. In his most recent role at Pine Labs, Verma served as senior director and national business head-soundbox (mini), where he led the incubation, launch, and nationwide scale-up of the mini soundbox business.