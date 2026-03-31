Bio-isobutanol can be India's answer to energy insecurity: Dilip Patil

Not at all; in fact, it is beneficial! Bio-isobutanol contains more than 90 per cent of the energy found in standard diesel. This means there is no negative impact on the vehicle's power or mileage.
Why is 'energy density' so important?
Simply put, the higher the energy density, the better the engine performance. Bio-isobutanol’s ability to retain over 90 per cent of diesel's energy is its greatest technical strength. Since diesel vehicles (trucks, buses, tractors) are primarily used for heavy loads, this high energy density ensures that torque (pulling power) and pick-up remain unaffected. You get the same efficiency as standard diesel but through a sustainable source.